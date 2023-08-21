The Real Reason Blue Beetle Bombed At The Box Office

Despite getting mostly positive reviews from critics and audiences alike, DC's latest effort — the origin story of Jaime Reyes' "Blue Beetle" — ended up flopping at the box office.

During a summer that's basically been defined by the phenomenon known as "Barbenheimer" — referring to the simultaneous release of Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" and Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" in mid-July — it was always going to be tough for another movie to break through, but "Blue Beetle" definitely didn't meet the studio's expectations after its recent string of fellow flops (looking at you, "Shazam! Fury of the Gods").

While "Blue Beetle" did kick "Barbie" out of the top spot at the box office after Gerwig's film spent a whopping four weeks there (and became the highest-grossing domestic release for Warner Bros. by beating out "The Dark Knight"), it only earned around $25 million, with "Barbie," a movie that's been out for a month, nearly matching it at just about $21 million.

So what exactly happened here? What kept "Blue Beetle" from being so buzzy, and why didn't it perform nearly as well as the studio executives at DC and Warner Bros. likely hoped? It probably came down to a few factors — it came out towards the end of the summer, it didn't have the strongest marketing campaign, and frankly, DC fans are starting to lose faith in the studio at this point.