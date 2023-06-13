The Flash Star Ezra Miller Shares First Comments Since Allegations Of Misconduct

Though the plan for DC's slate of movies was once in the hands of Zack Snyder, the filmmaker has now passed the ball to James Gunn to carry forward the future of its many superhero franchises. As the transition happens in real-time, however, a lot of its success hinges on "The Flash," a film that is setting out to reset the fictional universe with its time-traveling, universe-jumping storyline.

Now, with the film's release looming just over the horizon, Miller has made their first public comments since announcing that they were seeking treatment for complex mental health issues last August. They seemed to acknowledge their problems at the premiere of "The Flash," praising Gunn and Peter Safran for "Your grace and discernment and care in the context of my life. And in bringing this moment to fruition."

All the same, the last year has been something of a bumpy road for Warner Bros. As if the cancelation of "Batgirl" and the removal of a slew of other shows and movies from HBO Max weren't enough, "The Flash" star Ezra Miller has found themselves embroiled in an increasingly controversial legal drama that started back in 2020 but has only grown in stature since.