Why Shazam! Fury Of The Gods Bombed At The Box Office

Everyone knows by now that the DC Extended Universe is in a transitional period, with the projects already in the pipeline when James Gunn and Peter Safran took the creative reins of the live-action DC Comics franchise making their way onto screens. The future of every big-screen DC superhero is now in doubt, with the upcoming "The Flash" purportedly serving as a "reset" to the DC cinematic universe as we know it.

That means that a movie like "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" is caught in the middle, with no clear indication whether its plot or characters will be part of the larger DC tapestry. In a perfect world, a comedy-adventure blockbuster like this would stand on its own, but with the cinematic ecosystem being the way it is now, those connections to a larger saga tend to be significant. You can see just how significant this factor is by comparing and contrasting the commercial performance of films within the Marvel Cinematic Universe to those in the DCEU.

Shazam is a very important character in DC Comics, and it's possible that there will be someplace for him in future DC cinematic projects, but that place seems currently up in the air. And the film might be suffering commercially as a result. Not even the last-minute pitch revealing an appearance by Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) in the movie could neutralize this threat.