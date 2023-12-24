Why Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom Bombed At The Box Office

"Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" looks to be another box office disaster for DC.

The DCEU has finally come to an end, wrapping up a decade-long chapter that never truly took off. From the so-called "Snyderverse" to Dwayne Johnson's obsession with changing the hierarchy of power, the franchise was filled with soaring highs and brutal lows. Now, with the long-gestating "Aquaman" sequel, the franchise is done — calling it curtains to make way for James Gunn's new and improved interconnected universe. And in true DC fashion, "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" opened the only way it could: abysmally.

Released with little to no fanfare, James Wan's "The Lost Kingdom" opened to $27.6 million with a 3-day weekend, according to Deadline. That number, which includes Thursday previews, is a significant drop from the $67 million opening weekend haul the first "Aquaman" received in 2018. With a 3-day $27 million opening, "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" boasts the second-lowest opening for a DC film, coming in just behind the disastrous $25 million haul of "Blue Beetle."

Deadline estimates that, over the 4-day weekend, the Wan-directed sequel will rake in between $38 and $39 million — a far cry from its predecessor's opening. This is no doubt a disappointment for DC, considering "Aquaman" is the franchise's highest-grossing flick, with receipts totaling a whopping $1.14 billion. Beyond that, this is DC's fourth bomb this year, leaving the franchise's future profitability in doubt, even with Gunn in charge. With a budget north of $200 million, "The Lost Kingdom" will likely fail to turn a profit.

Thanks to growing superhero fatigue, controversy surrounding the film, and just general indifference, "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" is the latest causality at the box office, and it remains to be seen if DC can ever recover.