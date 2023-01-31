Every Movie James Gunn And Peter Safran Announced For Their DC Universe Reboot

It's no secret that for several years, the DC film and television offerings have been a mixed bag. For every great triumph like "The Batman" and "Peacemaker," there have been misfires such as "Black Adam" and "Wonder Woman 1984." Not to mention, the shared universe known as the DC Extended Universe has become a convoluted mess of retcons and contradictions, making keeping track of it a chore. Thankfully, it seems that DC media is about to turn a new leaf under the leadership of James Gunn and Peter Safran, the bosses of DC Studios.

Shortly after taking up their new positions, Gunn and Safran got to work overhauling the DCEU. On top of rebranding it as simply the DC Universe, they've made more than a few changes that have certainly ruffled some feathers. Henry Cavill is no longer Superman, "Wonder Woman 3" isn't happening, and Aquaman actor Jason Momoa might take on the role of Lobo, to name a handful of these alterations. Additionally, Gunn has a revised DCU slate for fans to get excited about, and he has finally unveiled it to the world.

At long last, the first portion of James Gunn and Peter Safran's DCU roadmap is here. Let's dive into the new and, hopefully, improved release schedule.