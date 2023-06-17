The Most Embarrassing CGI Moments In The Flash

Contains spoilers for "The Flash"

"The Flash" might be the speediest of DC Comics' superhero characters, but it certainly took its time getting a Barry Allen solo film to the big screen. Warner Bros. had been toying with the idea since the 1980s, and the DCEU's version took nearly a decade to come to fruition. All that time could've been an indication that the studio and ever-changing creative team were doing what they needed to do to get "The Flash" just right. Prolonged development limbo can, however, also be a sign that a production is doomed from the start. Early buzz out of CinemaCon — particularly the vocal opinions of Warner Bros. Discovery head honcho David Zaslav and recently appointed steerer of the DC ship, James Gunn — made it seem like the movie was worth the wait. Then, real critics' and audience reactions began to hit the internet, and while they weren't roundly negative, folks didn't agree that "The Flash" was the best superhero movie ever made.

Unfortunately, what everyone can agree on is that the computer-generated visual effects in "The Flash" are some of the worst in recent memory. Even the kindest reviews single out the poor state of the CGI. Director Andy Muschietti attempted to explain the film's appearance by suggesting to Gizmodo that it's all by design. Various people have been trying to make "The Flash" in earnest since roughly 2004, but that's no excuse for the graphics of a tentpole movie with a budget north of $200 million to look like they come from the early 2000s. These are the most embarrassing examples.