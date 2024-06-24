Why These Marvel Movies Bombed At The Box Office

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is the largest and most profitable film franchise of all time, and it's likely to retain that status for a long time. Many MCU films have been successful, but not all of them. Some missteps in television series and feature films have upended Phase Four of the MCU's timeline, making for a variety of recent misfires in adapting Marvel Comics' many characters.

Of course, the MCU's first film, "Iron Man," wasn't the first movie to feature Marvel characters. For decades, Marvel superheroes appeared on the small and silver screens, but not every movie did well. In fact, most adaptations prior to the advent of the MCU were clumsy messes, and a lot of movies bearing the Marvel brand bombed at the box office.

Before superhero films were the norm, characters like Howard the Duck and Man-Thing made it to the big screen, but not to worldwide acclaim and financial success. There are many reasons a movie might bomb at the box office, which happens when a film doesn't hit its break-even point (usually at least twice the production budget), and while each of these Marvel movies may have attempted something special, all of them bombed at the box office.