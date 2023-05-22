Ray Stevenson's Punisher: War Zone Was An Underappreciated Gem That Future Adaptations Shouldn't Ignore

Jon Bernthal will return as Frank Castle in "Daredevil: Born Again," which is good news for fans of Marvel's sociopathic vigilante. The actor is passionate about the character, and he's already proven that he can play him with nuance and fierceness. That's great — no doubts about it. However, as we look toward the future, we also shouldn't forget the past, and all future adaptations of this gritty comic character also need to learn a thing or two from Lexi Alexander's "Punisher: War Zone," an underrated cult classic that deserves more respect.

"Punisher: War Zone" was released in 2008, the same year that "Iron Man" gave birth to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film follows a darker version of Frank Castle, played to perfection by the late Ray Stevenson, as he rampages through New York City's criminal underworld, sparing no mercy as he leaves a pile of bodies in his wake. It's nothing like "Iron Man," or any other comic book adaptation for that matter. These days, it's a forgotten gem in the grand scheme of things.

Alexander's take on Frank Castle's story is easily the most unhinged and chaotic of all of the "Punisher" live-action adaptations to date. However, on could also argue that it's the most entertaining of the bunch, precisely because the film isn't afraid to lean into the inherent absurdity of the source material that inspired it.