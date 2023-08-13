Why 2015's Fantastic Four Bombed At The Box Office

The Fantastic Four are among the most popular superheroes in the Marvel universe, competing alongside the likes of the X-Men and the Avengers. Created by Stan Lee after encouragement from his wife, Joan, the team made their debut in 1961, becoming so much of a success that they ended up delaying Lee's departure from the comic book business. Since then, they've remained influential figures in both the publication history of Marvel Comics, as well as the in-universe conflicts of the comic book world.

Fans are even more excited to see the group make their debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Phase Six's "Fantastic Four," currently set to be released in 2025. Although the current cast remains a mystery, with rumored names like Vanessa Kirby, Adam Driver, and Paul Mescal circulating, it's certainly one of the most highly-anticipated entries in the MCU's near future. However, it won't be the first or even the second time that Marvel's First Family has appeared on the big screen.

Notably, the last time this happened was in the 2015 20th Century Fox film "Fantastic Four," starring Miles Teller, Kate Mara, Michael B. Jordan, and Jamie Bell as the young scientists who accidentally travel to a parallel dimension and inherit superpowers. Unlike most other films based on Marvel Comics characters, the 2015 "Fantastic Four" film bombed at the box office. Why wasn't it able to replicate the success of other Marvel-themed films? Read on to find out.