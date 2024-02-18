Why Madame Web Bombed At The Box Office

Should Sony Pictures blame superhero fatigue or poor word-of-mouth for "Madame Web's" failure at the box office? After months of anticipation and ridicule, the Dakota Johnson-starring superhero flick finally graced multiplexes on Valentine's Day. It's been a long road for the heavily clowned "Madame Web," which is set in Sony's Spider-Man Universe. When the first look at the picture debuted in November 2023, viewers criticized the film's production value and dialogues, dubbing the film another "Morbius" level bomb for Sony Pictures.

With a modest $80 million budget, "Madame Web" grossed just $6 million on Valentine's Day. It was by no means a disastrous start, especially for a C-list Spider-Man character only known to die-hard fans, but as the weekend continued, it became clear: "Madame Web" is just the latest superhero pic to bomb at the box office. Deadline says the pic grossed $25.8 million over its six-day weekend, coming in at second place, behind "Bob Marley: One Love."

The writing has been on the wall for quite some time. "Madame Web" was never going to be a breakout, bonafide hit like Sony's very own "Venom," largely due to the poor reception the film dealt up months prior to its release. As expected, the marketing painted a solid picture of the film's reception, with "Madame Web" receiving overwhelmingly negative reviews from critics. As of this writing, the Johnson vehicle boasts a 13% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, making it one of the worst-reviewed superhero films in recent memory, alongside "Morbius."

Despite its modest and economical budget, "Madame Web" was doomed from the start thanks to poor fan feedback, divisive marketing, and reliance on unfamiliar characters. Then there's the superhero fatigue of it all, which suggests Sony should have taken this one back to the drawing board.