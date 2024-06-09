Evangeline Lilly: From Lost To Quitting Hollywood

Moviegoers and entertainment news outlets were somewhat shocked when Evangeline Lilly — best known for starring roles in the long-running television series "Lost" and the Marvel Cinematic Universe — announced that she would be retiring from acting (at least for now). In an Instagram post published on June 4, 2024, the 44-year-old actor expressed feelings of joy, gratitude, fear, and fulfillment regarding her decision, which seems to have been made out of a desire to begin a fresh chapter in her life after over 20 years in the film and television industry.

Lilly began appearing in Hollywood productions as an uncredited extra in 2003, starting with the David Arquette-led Showtime film "Stealing Sinatra." This was followed by roles of a similar size in increasingly popular projects, including Disney's "The Lizzie McGuire Movie," the horror crossover "Freddy vs. Jason," and the Wayans brothers' cult comedy "White Chicks." She even landed a recurring background gig on The CW's first superhero drama, "Smallville" — but she could only hide in the background for so long.

About a year or so after "Stealing Sinatra," her career took a massive and sudden leap when she was cast as a series lead in one of the biggest series in ABC's broadcasting history. As she looks ahead to one final role alongside "The White Lotus" star Alexandra Daddario (unless she returns to acting again, that is), we're looking back on the roles that led Lilly to where she is today.