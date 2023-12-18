No Kang Do: Marvel Studios Drops Jonathan Majors - Now What?
Jonathan Majors has been at the center of the news cycle for some time now for alarming reasons. Multiple allegations of abuse, his public relations team cutting ties with him, and news of him being dropped from various projects have taken him from a Hollywood rising star to someone who's virtually untouchable. On December 18, the Marvel actor was found guilty of harassment and assault in the third degree.
Now, Disney has officially announced that Major will no longer star in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as reported by THR. No other background details are available at the time of this writing. Majors made his debut as a Kang variant, known as He Who Remains, on the Disney+ series "Loki" before returning to the MCU in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania." There he portrays a more vicious, violent version of Kang, who rules over the Quantum Realm. In the film, he also plays several other Kang variants, such as Rama-Tut and Immortus. Naturally, many have already begun to ask the big question, where does Marvel Studios go from here with the Kang character?
Kang can't just disappear from the MCU already
Throughout the MCU's Phase Four and Phase Five, fans have gotten well-acquainted with the multiverse: the concept that there exists an infinite number of universes, with some appearing vastly different from the one we know, while others only differ a small amount. Various forms of Kang have been depicted as masters of the multiverse, capable of traversing it, bending it to their will, and working together to take out anyone against them, regardless of the timeline they call home. This is why he and his variants have been positioned as the Thanos-level (Josh Brolin) threats of the Multiverse Saga, which encompasses Phases Four, Five, and Six.
It's also worth pointing out that the first "Avengers" movie post-"Avengers: Endgame" is titled "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty," making it even more abundantly clear that Kang is baked into the future of the MCU. Though the folks at Marvel Studios likely could find a way to write Kang out of the franchise in favor of another overarching villain, it wouldn't be the right move. Fans know about the Jonathan Majors situation, and fans remember how hard Kang was publicly pushed as the MCU's next big bad. All of that information would loom large over an abruptly Kang-free MCU, likely to the detriment of the franchise.
Therefore, since the character is so essential to the MCU's immediate future, there's really only one viable way forward: recast Kang.
It's time for a Kang recast
On paper, recasting Kang might seem like a bad idea. He's a major antagonist who has shown his face multiple times in the MCU already, so how could Marvel Studios bring the character back with a new actor? Well, in terms of the current multiversal story, it would make sense for Kang variants to have different faces. Yes, the important ones that have appeared so far bear Jonathan Majors' likeness, but not all of them have to. For instance, just look at "Spider-Man: No Way Home," where Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield all played different Peter Parkers. Some different Kangs even appear in the "Quantumania" post-credits scene.
Not only is there precedent in Marvel films for multiverse variants to have different faces, but there's behind-the-scenes precedent, too. Since the earliest days of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, actors have been swapped out in favor of new ones. Some of the most notable examples include Don Cheadle taking over for Terrence Howard as James "War Machine" Rhodes, Mark Ruffalo becoming Hulk following Edward Norton's departure, and Kathryn Newton replacing Emma Fuhrmann as Cassie Lang. Even Thanos went from Damion Poitier to Josh Brolin, so there's truly no role too big to recast in the MCU.
At the end of the day, everyone can have an opinion on where Marvel Studios should go now that Jonathan Majors is out of the picture. There are so many ways it could handle the future of Kang the Conqueror in the MCU. Given how meticulous Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige is with everything else, though, it stands to reason he and his team already have a plan to move forward in mind.