This Marvel Star Served As An Extra On Smallville
Shows on The CW may not have all of the glitz and glamor of prestige networks like HBO or streamers like Netflix, but the channel has still managed to produce some very successful and long-running shows all the same. Among the top of the heap are popular genre staples like "Supernatural" and "Smallville," a series that featured plenty of today's biggest actors during their earlier years.
Though it may be well known by "Smallville" fans at this point that stars like Amy Adams and Dave Bautista appeared in episodes of the series, even the most ardent of rewatchers might have missed Evangeline Lilly as an extra in four episodes from Season 1 to Season 3 of the series. A couple of years before she landed her breakout role as Kate Austen on "Lost," the actor appeared on the superhero prequel series.
Being that the "Ant-Man and the Wasp" star appeared as an extra, she was credited for three different roles on "Smallville" across her four episodes. The actor played Wade's (Kavan Smith) girlfriend before appearing as "girl in cinema" and "school girl" in three other episodes of the popular series.
The actor had a few other smaller roles before Lost
"Smallville" isn't the only series that Evangeline Lilly showed up in before she landed her starring role in "Lost." Lilly got her start in the true crime story "Stealing Sinatra," where she appeared as a model in a television commercial. She appeared next as a police officer in "The Lizzie McGuire Movie" before moving on to play another high-schooler in "Freddy vs. Jason."
From there, Lilly had a few other small roles in shows like "Tru Calling" and "Kingdom Hospital" and movies like "White Chicks" and "The Long Weekend." Still, her eventual success as an actor was not what she had in mind when it came to her occupation and was initially meant to just help pay the bills. "That agent kept bugging me to go out for proper auditions — you know, pursue an acting career," she told Buzzfeed. "And I kept saying, 'Not interested, not my thing. I want to be a humanitarian or a diplomat, or a missionary, or something. I don't want to be a Hollywood actress.'"
All the same, Lilly would go on to hit the big time with her role on "Lost," landing her roles in "The Hurt Locker," "The Hobbit" films, and as Hope Van Dyne in the "Ant-Man" films. It is a fun bit of trivia that the actor appeared in a DC Comics series long before she popped up in the MCU, though.