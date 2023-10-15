This Marvel Star Served As An Extra On Smallville

Shows on The CW may not have all of the glitz and glamor of prestige networks like HBO or streamers like Netflix, but the channel has still managed to produce some very successful and long-running shows all the same. Among the top of the heap are popular genre staples like "Supernatural" and "Smallville," a series that featured plenty of today's biggest actors during their earlier years.

Though it may be well known by "Smallville" fans at this point that stars like Amy Adams and Dave Bautista appeared in episodes of the series, even the most ardent of rewatchers might have missed Evangeline Lilly as an extra in four episodes from Season 1 to Season 3 of the series. A couple of years before she landed her breakout role as Kate Austen on "Lost," the actor appeared on the superhero prequel series.

Being that the "Ant-Man and the Wasp" star appeared as an extra, she was credited for three different roles on "Smallville" across her four episodes. The actor played Wade's (Kavan Smith) girlfriend before appearing as "girl in cinema" and "school girl" in three other episodes of the popular series.