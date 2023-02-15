Ant-Man 3's Evangeline Lilly Has A Dream Superhero Team-Up That's Pretty Impossible

The Wasp holds a lot of important distinctions in Marvel Comics. She was the first female Avenger, being the only woman to join the team when it formed in "Avengers" #1 in 1963. She also was the one to suggest the name "Avengers" in the comics, and, after Captain America, she's the person who's spent the most amount of time leading the famous superhero team. But, of course, that's Janet Van Dyne, the original version of The Wasp from the comics, whereas Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), who has been a major character in the "Ant-Man" movie trilogy, is an original creation for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Hope also holds an important distinction in the MCU, as Lilly mentioned in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that Hope is the first female superhero in the MCU to get a movie with her name in the title. Lilly went on to talk about what that distinction means to her, saying, "This is [the] highlight of my career for sure," specifically because she got to become that first titled female superhero. She explained, "It feels really important, especially in this climate, in this moment, with our culture, with women so clearly saying we're still not being treated equally ... to now have equal billing with a man in this universe that's predominantly male, means a lot to me."

Given all the firsts that The Wasp has, it would seem appropriate that — when asked what superhero she would want to team up with the most — Lilly chose the very first female superhero in comic book history .