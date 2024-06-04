A Huge Marvel Star Just Retired From Acting... For Now

Evangeline Lilly, known for her role as Hope van Dyne in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, says she's stepping away from Hollywood ... marking the second time she's made this announcement.

In an Instagram post, the "Lost" veteran says that she's ready to take some time away from acting and that she's happy with her decision; alongside her caption, the post features a video apparently taken on the Hawaii set of the ABC drama where she fantasizes about where she might be in the future, and it seems to line up with her choice fairly well.

Lilly has appeared in several MCU movies, beginning with the first "Ant-Man" film in 2015. In that standalone origin story, Lilly joins star Paul Rudd — who plays the cinematic universe's tiniest superhero Scott Lang — and Michael Douglas, the latter of whom plays her father Hank Pym. (Michelle Pfeiffer officially joins the part as Janet van Dyne in the immediate sequel "Ant-Man and the Wasp," which is also where Lilly's Hope takes up the mantle as the superheroine the Wasp.) Now, it appears as if Lilly plans to take some time away from the MCU, though it remains to be seen if she shows up in any upcoming projects. She has one future project listed on IMDb, "Happy Life" — which co-stars Ike Barinholtz and Alexandra Daddario — which notes that it's currently in pre-production, so only time will tell how permanent Lilly's break really is.