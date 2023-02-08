Evangeline Lilly Says Jeremy Renner Is 'Recovering Incredibly' From Snow Plow Accident

Evangeline Lilly was recently able to check in on Jeremy Renner, her friend and former co-star. The "Lost" actor has been quite busy lately promoting her new Marvel Cinematic Universe feature "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania." Produced by Marvel Studios, the sequel to 2018's "Ant-Man and the Wasp" reunites Lilly with co-lead Paul Rudd for the first time since "Avengers: Endgame." The film made its world premiere this week at the Fox Theatre in Los Angeles, California, and early reactions have hailed it as a visual spectacle as well as a fitting introduction to the MCU's latest big-bad: Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conquerer.

Renner, one of the most prolific MCU alumni, also appeared alongside Lilly in "Avengers: Endgame," reuniting them on film for the first time since 2008's "The Hurt Locker." A war drama from "Zero Dark Thirty" director Kathryn Bigelow, "The Hurt Locker" featured Renner in a leading role as Sergeant First Class William James, a tough-to-work-with soldier with a knack for disarming explosives. Lilly played Connie, James' ex-wife.

As you are likely aware, Renner was in a snow plow accident at the beginning of the year which broke over 30 of his bones and left him critically injured (per Variety). The actor is now recovering at his own home, where Lilly was able to visit with him.