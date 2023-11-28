Former Ant-Man Director Edgar Wright Reveals The 'Crucial Difference' In His Film

"Shaun of the Dead" and "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World" director Edgar Wright has carefully given fans a peek into what he had intended for his "Ant-Man" film.

Wright, who co-wrote his screenplay for "Ant-Man" with Joe Cornish and was slated to direct the film, eventually parted ways with Marvel over creative differences. Peyton Reed took over as director of the 2015 film and went on to helm its two sequels — 2018's "Ant-Man and the Wasp" and 2023's "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania."

At a recent live presentation of the "Reel Feedback Podcast" at the Prince Charles Cinema in London, Wright discussed different aspects of his career and took questions on his Instagram account. Addressing his time working on "Ant-Man" prior to leaving the project, Wright dove into as many details as his non-disclosure agreement would allow — like the difference between his version of Scott Lang-slash-Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and the version of the character fans got with Reed's 2015 film.

"I think the crucial difference too was that [like the original comics], Scott Lang was an actual criminal at the start of the film and not already a 100 percent good guy," Wright said during the podcast (via Comic Book Movie). "We felt it was a more satisfying redemption arc if he went from criminal to hero. Lots more to say but can't for legal reasons!"