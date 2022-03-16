Adam Project Director Shawn Levy Confirms What It's Really Like Working With Ryan Reynolds - Exclusive

On why Levy loves teaming up with Ryan Reynolds, he explained how rare it is to find an actor like Reynold. "I love Ryan on screen. I think he's one of the truly great and last movie stars, and he might be the one movie star who is as brilliant at comedy as he is at the drama and the action," Levy said. "I love the guy on screen, but most importantly, I love him offscreen. He's a true 360 filmmaker. We're not just director and star, we're fellow producers, and we're in it together in every word of the script, in the edit, in the music, in the songs, all of it. I love that it really feels like an all-around and quite profound, creative brotherhood." If there's one thing about Ryan Reynolds, it's that he's involved in every step of a production.

Levy delved into funny stories from set, recalling, "I would say that there [was] not one shooting day on 'Free Guy' or 'Adam Project,' where Ryan and I aren't looking for ways to make things better. The fun of 'Adam Project' is, we had cast this kid, Walker Scobell, who, unbeknownst to us, is a rabid 'Deadpool' fan, so he can channel that trademark Ryan rhythm without any direction." That's definitely a good trait for an actor playing Reynolds' younger self. Levy added, "We could throw jokes and improvisations at Walker, and he could deliver them with perfect Ryan timing, as if it was Ryan in a mirror. That was an incredible luxury to have."