Actors You Never Knew Posed For Playboy
Playboy entered popular culture with a bang in 1953. The magazine's debut issue featured none other than Marilyn Monroe on the cover, but that wasn't all: The photoshoot inside revealed Monroe to the world, and it was just the beginning of a magazine that went on to create an empire. Of course, how the pictures made it onto those pages wasn't as straightforward as many may believe, as Marilyn originally posed for a calendar and not for Playboy.
Regardless, Playboy established itself as a purveyor of tasteful nude photography, and a plethora of actors and other celebrities soon joined Monroe. Many graced the cover without removing their clothes, but many more did. The magazine's been around since the '50s, and more than 700 issues feature famous faces.
In eight decades of publication, many actors underwent nude photoshoots for Playboy. Even if you have a passing knowledge of Playboy, you likely know the big names: Anna Nicole Smith, Jenny McCarthy, and Pamela Anderson. Still, the most famous Playboy Girls often overshadowed the others, and there were plenty more actors who fans have forgotten posed for the magazine.
Jayne Mansfield appeared in numerous issues over the years
Marilyn Monroe may have launched Playboy into popular culture, but Jayne Mansfield kept it going well into the 1960s. In many ways, Mansfield was just like Monroe: They had similar appearances, were known for their glamorous beauty, and set Hollywood on fire — they also sold magazines. Playboy founder Hugh Hefner knew this all too well, and he formed a somewhat symbiotic relationship with Mansfield in the 1950s.
Mansfield's acting career began in the theater, and before long, she landed roles in feature films, which is how she gained Hefner's attention. The publisher featured Mansfield as the February 1955 Playmate of the Month, which significantly benefited Playboy's sales and Mansfield's career. The actor went from relative obscurity to a worldwide sex symbol overnight, and Mansfield continued working with Playboy for years.
Hefner was arrested for the June 1963 issue featuring Mansfield, which violated the obscenity laws in Chicago, Illinois. The allegedly obscene pictorial titled "The Nudest Jayne Mansfield" irked Chicago officials, resulting in Hefner's arrest. The case went to trial, resulting in an acquittal, which didn't hurt Playboy's sales. Mansfield's pictures appeared in subsequent issues for years, including Playboy's "Centerfolds of the Century," published in 2000.
Bo Derek boosted her popularity by gracing the March 1980 cover
Bo Derek is the woman who personified the concept of a perfect 10, thanks to a little movie she did in 1979 called "10." Outside of that production, Derek posed for numerous magazines, modeled worldwide, and had a successful movie career, including playing Jane Parker in "Tarzan, the Ape Man" and one of the two antagonists in "Tommy Boy."
Of course, "10" was the film that put Derek on the map, and she posed in Playboy to promote the movie, landing the cover for the March 1980 issue with the caption, "The '10' Girl In A Sensational Nude Pictorial." The pictorial and cover story must have worked, because few knew who Derek was before "10," but after, she was the new "it girl."
Derek's career continued for decades, and while she's been in many movies, she's best known for the one that made her famous. While she hasn't spoken much about posing for Playboy, Derek discussed with CBS News Sunday Morning the nature of beauty after turning 60, saying, "I realize how artificial it is, beauty. I realize that it doesn't last forever, that's for damn sure. Aging is really hard, and it's tough."
Kim Basinger posed for Playboy's February 1983 issue
Kim Basinger burst onto the scene in 1983's "Never Say Never Again," playing Bond girl Domino Petachi. She went on to have a successful feature film career that saw her play all kinds of roles, including the lead in the critically acclaimed erotic drama "9½ Weeks," Vicki Vale in "Batman," and Lynn Bracken in "L.A. Confidential," which earned Basinger an Academy Award for best supporting actress.
Basinger was known as a sex symbol in the 1980s, and that was primarily due to two things: Her role in "Never Say Never Again" and her pictorial in the February 1983 issue of Playboy. The magazine held onto Basinger's pictures for two years before publishing them. Playboy did this to capitalize on Basinger's appearance in the film, and it brought additional attention to the actor, helping establish and broaden her career.
She wasn't unaware of how Playboy had supported her. When Hefner died in 2017, Basinger penned a tribute published in The Hollywood Reporter, in which she wrote, "I will always be thankful to Mr. Hefner and Playboy for helping me at a very crucial period of time in my life and career."
Sharon Stone posed nude for the July 1990 issue to get cast in Basic Instinct
Sharon Stone became the '90s "it girl" after starring in 1992's "Basic Instinct," but that was hardly the actor's first film. Stone began acting in 1980, and she appeared in several notable films before gaining more widespread attention in 1990's "Total Recall." While her performance in "Basic Instinct" is critically acclaimed, earning Stone her first Golden Globe nomination, it's remembered for one scene in particular.
Stone exposes herself in a sultry scene, though the actor denies doing so on purpose. She came out swinging against director Paul Verhoeven for using the shot, and that's not hyperbole — she slapped him after seeing the final cut. Regardless, it didn't hurt Stone's career, and she went on to star in several high-profile pictures, including "Sphere," "Casino," and many others.
Before that happened, Stone posed for Playboy, appearing in a nude pictorial and as the cover model for the July 1990 issue. Years later, Stone discussed posing for the magazine while on "The Drew Barrymore Show," saying, "I'm more of a logic person and a strategy person. Even when I wanted Basic Instinct, I decided I was gonna do a Playboy article specifically because I wanted to get this film 'Basic Instinct.'"
Sherilyn Fenn took it all off for the December 1990 issue
Sherilyn Fenn began acting in the mid-1980s, appearing in several films, most of which didn't make any headlines. It wasn't until she played Audrey Horne in director David Lynch's critically acclaimed television series, "Twin Peaks," that Fenn had her breakout role. Her work on the series opened plenty of doors, though she avoided typecasting, which somewhat limited her roles.
Fenn's popularity in the early 1990s meant she appeared on numerous magazine covers, including Playboy's December 1990 issue, which contained a nude pictorial and interview. The timing of her pictorial was no accident, as it coincided with the second season of "Twin Peaks." Posing for Playboy wasn't Fenn's first time ditching her clothing in front of the camera, as she'd done so for the film "Two Moon Junction" two years earlier.
Fenn mentioned this in her Playboy interview, saying, "The nudity in Two Moon Junction was really scary, but that's one of the reasons I did it. I didn't want to make choices that would always put me in a place that was comfortable and secure. I had never done nudity ... Interesting things did happen. I cried at the end of all my love scenes."
Drew Barrymore took some flack from Steven Spielberg for her January 1995 appearance
Drew Barrymore comes from Hollywood royalty and began acting at the tender age of 11 months. She started with commercials, and in 1980, she landed her breakout role in Steven Spielberg's "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial." Barrymore's upbringing was atypical, and exposure to drugs and alcohol as a child star resulted in some wild teenage years. Fortunately, she overcame addiction issues and became an incredibly successful actor, producer, and talk show host.
When she was 19, Barrymore posed nude for Playboy's January 1995 issue. This resulted in a scolding from her godfather, Spielberg. As they discussed on "The Drew Barrymore Show," on her 20th birthday, the legendary director gifted Barrymore a quilt with a note reading, "Cover yourself up." He enclosed copies of Barrymore's photoshoot with alterations made by Spielberg's art department, covering up the nudity with the comment, "Now she's dressed."
Barrymore sent an apology to Spielberg featuring herself dressed as a nun with the captions, "I'm sorry. I've seen the light," and "I'm on my way." Since posing for Playboy, Barrymore doesn't have any regrets. Still, she told ABC News' Amy Robach, "I would not let her [daughter Olive pose for Playboy]," explaining that becoming a mother has given her a different frame of mind on nudity.
Farrah Fawcett posed nude for Playboy when she was 48 and 50
Farrah Fawcett was one of the most prominent sex symbols of the 1970s, thanks to an iconic poster featuring her in a red one-piece bathing suit. Of course, it didn't hurt that she also appeared in "The Six Million Dollar Man." While all of her exposure in the early '70s made her famous, her work as Jill Munroe in "Charlie's Angels" made her an international superstar.
Fawcett had a long relationship with Playboy due to her continuous appearances beginning in 1978, though she refused to pose nude. She first appeared on the cover of the December 1978 issue, showing partial nudity in a photo taken two years earlier. The photos Playboy took for the issue feature the actor fully clothed. Fawcett continued working with Playboy, and over time, her stance on nudity became less restrictive.
Fawcett posed nude at 48 for the December 1995 issue and returned for her final pictorial and cover for the July 1997 issue at 50. Fawcett later told Rosie O'Donnell how she wanted to remain clothed for her first shoot, explaining, "I actually did have a vision ... A woman is more provocative, more sensual, you know, mysterious with like nothing showing."
Charlize Theron's nude photos were published without her permission in 1999
Charlize Theron began acting in the mid-1990s, and she became famous toward the end of the decade, thanks to her work in "The Devil's Advocate" and other prominent films. She went on to win the Academy Award for best actress for playing serial killer Aileen Wuornos in 2003's "Monster" and continued appearing in high-profile movies and television series.
In addition to acting, Theron built up a successful modeling career and regularly endorsed products for Dior and other companies. Before making it in Hollywood, Theron worked primarily as a model, and during this time, she posed for various magazines, but Playboy wasn't one of them. Theron wasn't afraid to pose nude, but she cultivated an image as her star power rose, and Playboy capitalized on that with its May 1999 issue.
Playboy published pictures taken of Theron years earlier and without her permission. She emblazoned the cover with the caption, "Mighty Charlize Theron Nude," referring to her role in "Mighty Joe Young," released the previous year. Theron unsuccessfully sued the magazine, losing her suit due to Playboy magazine's legal purchase of the photos — the same thing Hefner did to Marilyn Monroe 46 years earlier.
Kristy Swanson graced the cover and posed nude in the November 2002 issue
Kristy Swanson began acting in the early 1980s and appeared in numerous prominent films of the decade. Swanson had minor roles in "Pretty in Pink" and "Ferris Bueller's Day Off," but she's probably best known for her work in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer." While the franchise is famous because of the Joss Whedon television adaptation starring Sarah Michelle Gellar as the titular lead, it all started with Swanson.
Swanson continued acting in various movies, including "Big Daddy" and "Dude, Where's My Car?" and spends much of her time shooting movies for the small screen. Swanson also modeled, and in November 2002, she graced the cover of Playboy under the caption, "The Original Buffy Nude." Swanson also posed for a nude pictorial inside the magazine and spoke about her career, focusing on her time playing Buffy.
Referring to the TV show adaptation, Swanson said in her Playboy interview, "When it came out, and it was successful, I was thrilled. During that era, there were no shows on the air where girls had a heroine to look up to — a Nancy Drew sort of character like I grew up with. So I thought it was a great thing."
Tia Carrere stripped down for the January 2003 issue
Tia Carrere began acting in the mid-1980s, but it wasn't until she starred in 1992's "Wayne's World" that she broke through into popular culture. This was after landing a recurring role on "General Hospital" and other series, so Carrere certainly put in her time before making it big. After "Wayne's World," Carrere went on to play leading characters in "True Lies," "Lilo & Stitch," and much more.
In addition to acting, Carrere graced the covers of many magazines and launched a successful musical career, earning two Grammy Awards for best Hawaiian music album. Carrere posed nude for Playboy's January 2003 issue, which came at the height of her career. Posing naked while voicing Nani Pelekai for a Disney movie was risky, but the House of Mouse looked the other way. Carrere continued voicing the character in subsequent "Lilo & Stitch" sequels and spinoffs.
Carrere's photoshoot came with an interview, where she discussed her stance on nudity: "For the longest time, I shied away from nudity. I felt self-conscious about my body. But since the end of my marriage, I'm more comfortable in my own skin. It's an expression of freedom. I look good, I feel good — and I'm celebrating that."
Daryl Hannah graced the cover for the November 2003 issue and she was not happy
Daryl Hannah began acting in the late 1970s, and by 1982, she landed a starring role in "Blade Runner." While her performance is excellent in the movie, it didn't make as big a splash on popular culture as did her 1984 film, "Splash." From there, Hannah scored high-profile gigs in prominent films of the 1980s, '90s, and 2000s, working with Oliver Stone, Quentin Tarantino, and other notable filmmakers.
Hannah modeled throughout her career and landed the cover for the November 2003 issue of Playboy. Unfortunately, Hannah wasn't as happy about this as other actors who've done the same. A month before the magazine hit store shelves, Hannah expressed her frustration, telling Howard Stern off the air that she planned to sue the magazine over the use of photos she didn't previously approve.
Ultimately, Hannah didn't bring a suit, or if she did, the affected parties kept it quiet. Hannah's frustration revolved around a prior agreement that gave her final approval on every photograph the magazine published, which didn't work out in the actor's favor. Regardless, the photos ran, and in her interview, Hannah said, "My favorite thing is to be naked, which is why I always live in remote areas."
Charisma Carpenter posed fully nude for the June 2004 issue
Most of Charisma Carpenter's career involved numerous television series, having scored her breakout role as Cordelia Chase in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer." She continued playing the character in the spinoff series "Angel" and went on to appear in a multitude of popular series, including "Veronica Mars," "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," and "Blue Bloods." While she's had plenty of work, Carpenter is probably best known for playing Cordelia.
To capitalize on her pre-existing fanbase, Carpenter posed nude for the June 2004 issue of Playboy. She's also on the cover beside the caption, "Naked Charisma — The 'Angel' star sheds her wings ... and her clothes." The ten-page spread features various quotes, including one that sums up Carpenter's thoughts on posing nude for Playboy.
"Posing in Playboy is about finding joy, liberation, and warmth," she said. "I'm shy, and I really came out of my shell. My husband was like, 'Honey, they're not shooting now. You can put your robe back on.'" Carpenter must have opened a door because, on her 44th birthday, the actor posted a nude photo of herself on X, formerly known as Twitter, with the caption, "Yes, my bday suit for my bday," before taking down the photo (via HuffPost).
Denise Richards took it all off for the December 2004 issue
Denise Richards' career began in modeling during her teenage years, and by the early 1990s, she found her way into various television shows and films. She gained international attention for playing Carmen Ibanez in "Starship Troopers" and Kelly Van Ryan in "Wild Things," which features the actor in some nude scenes. Two years later, Richards joined the exclusive cinematic Bond girl club with "The World is Not Enough."
Richards' modeling career continued throughout her work in TV and film, and she eventually found her way to the cover of the December 2004 issue of Playboy. The photoshoot came a few months after giving birth to her daughter, Sam. Richards discussed her Playboy pictorial with her children, explaining her tactics while on the "Daddy Issues" podcast.
"I'm honest with them. They heard that I was in Playboy. I didn't even think that they would know what that is ... [but] now kids can go on the Internet and see all kinds of things," (via People). Richards went on to explain that her children Googled her, and she wanted to get in front of the situation. Still, she didn't express regret in posing for the magazine and maintains an NSFW OnlyFans page that brings in $2 million a month.
Lindsay Lohan channeled her inner Marilyn Monroe for the January 2012 issue
Lindsay Lohan's career started in childhood, and by the time she was a teenager, she was already an international superstar. Unfortunately, Lohan's penchant for partying led to problems, and she ran afoul of the law, leading to arrests and several stints in rehab. Lohan found sobriety in 2012 and attempted a career comeback.
Lohan posed for Playboy, gracing the cover of the January/February 2012 issue. Lohan's pictorial is an homage to Marilyn Monroe's pictures from Playboy's debut issue, and everything from the setting and hair to the poses and color scheme mimics Marilyn's images. Playboy reportedly paid $1 million for the shots, some of which leaked online, building up significant interest.
Hugh Hefner authorized the early publication of the issue, writing on X, "Because of the interest and the internet leak, we're releasing the Lindsay Lohan issue early. Lindsay Lohan was the top search name on the Internet yesterday. Hot Hot Hot," (via Daily Mail). This wasn't the first time Lohan stripped for an homage to Monroe — she previously approximated Monroe's 1962 shoot in a 2008 issue of New York Magazine.