Actors You Never Knew Posed For Playboy

Playboy entered popular culture with a bang in 1953. The magazine's debut issue featured none other than Marilyn Monroe on the cover, but that wasn't all: The photoshoot inside revealed Monroe to the world, and it was just the beginning of a magazine that went on to create an empire. Of course, how the pictures made it onto those pages wasn't as straightforward as many may believe, as Marilyn originally posed for a calendar and not for Playboy.

Regardless, Playboy established itself as a purveyor of tasteful nude photography, and a plethora of actors and other celebrities soon joined Monroe. Many graced the cover without removing their clothes, but many more did. The magazine's been around since the '50s, and more than 700 issues feature famous faces.

In eight decades of publication, many actors underwent nude photoshoots for Playboy. Even if you have a passing knowledge of Playboy, you likely know the big names: Anna Nicole Smith, Jenny McCarthy, and Pamela Anderson. Still, the most famous Playboy Girls often overshadowed the others, and there were plenty more actors who fans have forgotten posed for the magazine.