Whatever Happened To Daryl Hannah?

In the 1980s, Daryl Hannah established herself as a sex symbol with her breakthrough role as Madison, the mermaid with whom Tom Hanks' character falls in love in Ron Howard's 1984 fantasy, "Splash." Prior to that, the actress had appeared in minor roles in Brian De Palma's "The Fury" and Ridley Scott's "Blade Runner" in 1978 and 1982, respectively. Through the remainder of the decade, Hannah appeared in supporting roles in Oliver Stone's "Wall Street" and Woody Allen's "Crimes and Misdemeanors", and starred as the titular lead in "Roxanne."

In the 1990s, however, Hannah saw lesser roles bringing her the same level of recognition she enjoyed in the previous decade, which the actress attributes to turning 30 in an industry where ageism runs rampant, especially for women. In 2003 and 2004, audiences were delighted by Hannah's villainous role as Elle Driver in Quentin Tarantino's "Kill Bill" movies, which many hoped would be a comeback for the actress.

Nevertheless, Hannah fell out of the spotlight in subsequent years, partly on her own terms. Apart from making headlines for being arrested a few times for her activism, Hannah has been attracted to other ventures in the years since, having admitted to discovering what truly matters to her aside from acting, along with revelations about the darker shades of Hollywood and its inherent sexism. Fans have had questions about what happened to the once widely recognized actress and sex icon of the 1980s, so here's everything Daryl Hannah had been up to these past few years.