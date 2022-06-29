Superman & Lois Producer Todd Helbing On The Game-Changing Season 3 Finale And Future Teases - Exclusive Interview

I've been really fascinated with this Earth's Lucy Lane all season because it's a really interesting and fresh take on her character. What are the driving forces [behind] having her embroiled in somewhat of a supernatural cult, and where can we expect her character to go in the future?

The drive was to slowly unpeel ... the thing that we love about Lois Lane is her strength. When you start to — it's like anybody. You meet them, or you hear about somebody, and you make assumptions as to who they are. If you're Lois Lane, I'm sure the general public, as fans of Lois Lane, we've all made assumptions about who she is, but to dive into, "Wow, it's not just that she's an awesome reporter and a kick-ass person and a kick-ass mom."

She has a strained relationship with her father for many years [and] she had a mother who abandoned her, and now she has a sister who has gotten embroiled in this very damaging cult. All of those, to us, really reflected on how strong Lois is as a person and highlights if she is able to be who she is while she's dealing with all these family issues. It really shines a light on what a tremendously amazing character she is.

I'm dying to know if Chrissy was about to tell Lois that Clark is a terrible reporter before she cut her off. What was that about?

In [Season 2, Episode] 13, when she sees his resume, and it's like two places, the high school [paper] and [The Daily Planet], it's like, "Oh my God. This is going to be an uncomfortable conversation." That was the intent of, "Okay, we can't hire this guy," and it's like, "Oh, he's Superman."

Or it's like, "Are you sure that he is the...?" That was definitely the intent, but we wanted to get Clark into the Gazette in Season 2. It didn't really pan out that way, but the idea is really to get the three of them working together in Season 3.