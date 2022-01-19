Superman & Lois' Adam Rayner On Playing Tyler Hoechlin's Brother, And Tal-Rho's Possible Redemption - Exclusive Interview

The CW's "Superman & Lois" has been hard at work redefining DC Comics' most iconic couple in the long-awaited "Supergirl" spinoff. Tyler Hoechlin flew into fans' hearts in the second season of "Supergirl," with viewers immediately demanding that the actor score his own series. Well, it took a few years, but fans finally got their wish — and the show immediately set itself apart from the iterations of Supes that came before.

One such shakeup comes in the form of Morgan Edge — who we now know to be Superman's long-lost Kryptonian half-brother Tal-Rho. Say what? Adam Rayner snagged the role of this dastardly villain, who initially seems to be just another billionaire jerk at the start of the series. However, as the season continues, his Kryptonian colors emerge. A reimagined villain was a brave move for the fledgling series, but it worked seamlessly — preventing the show from making the repetitive mistakes of many Superman projects that recycle the same plotlines we've seen countless times.

Before winning his "Superman & Lois" role, Rayner appeared in a slew of shows, including "Mistresses," "Hawthorne," "Dragon Age: Redemption," and "Tyrant." The actor also starred in films like "The Saint" and "Hunted."

During an exclusive interview with Looper, Adam Rayner opened up about what it was like working with Tyler Hoechlin, what it feels like to don a Kryptonian supersuit, whether he thinks Tal-Rho is capable of redemption, and which actors and characters he'd like to work with on the series.