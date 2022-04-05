Superman & Lois' Alex Garfin On Playing Tyler Hoechlin's Son, Being A Vigilante, And The Future - Exclusive Interview

Episode 2.09 is really your time to shine. Jordan is diving deep into the vigilante pool and getting a chance to save people and get into the thick of it. So how do you think Superman's absence has fueled his newfound heroism, and what has it been like to start developing and using Jordan's powers on screen?

Firstly, it's his not knowing whether or not his father will come back, and [his], for the first time, being in the [know] on why his father's missing — that affects him so deeply and [matures him] so quickly as well. It was one of the first things they talked about with the director and the producer that wrote it: How do we convey this newfound maturity that Jordan has, to the fact that he doesn't think his father's around anymore?

It's an interesting thing when someone has gone missing and when you don't know they'll be okay. We've all been in that situation when we have a loved one [and] we don't exactly know if they're going to make it through something. It's scary, and you start to imagine your life without them, and you start imagining what you will have to do to pick up the slack. That's what Jordan does here. He starts to pick up the slack.

What has it been like developing those powers on screen?

Oh man. Developing powers on screen is a mixed up bag of confusion. It's really fun. You don't exactly know by watching it how silly it looks when you're doing it. You're really jolting your head forward for something like laser eyes or for ice breaths, you stand there with your chest out, but you suck in so that the VFX looks correct. It's absolutely ridiculous. It's so much fun though. It's absolutely worth it, watching some behind the scenes stuff to know how it works.

We've actually gotten a couple of early cuts, and I have such a newfound respect and admiration for what these guys do behind the scenes, making that all look so gorgeous in the final result.

They make the stupidest, silliest motion turn into the craziest, most awesome thing you've ever seen.