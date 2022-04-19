Superman & Lois' Alex Garfin Reveals Which DC Villain He Wants His Character To Battle In Smallville - Exclusive

Based on The CW's latest drop of "Superman & Lois" photos, it looks like fans might be getting a Bizarro world version of Jordan, and Garfin was hyped about the idea. "I would love an opportunity to play a Bizarro version of Jordan. I would go crazy. I would put on eyeshadow," he said. "It would be an absolute blast to play a different character, although I did get that experience last year with Zeta-Rho. He was the big bad of last season. He took over my soul last year, and that was a lot of fun, but that was very much playing possessed — that was the thing we were going for. We were going for very inhuman movements, [and] everything has to feel really off."

The beauty of comic book characters is the opportunity to really lean into sci-fi elements. Garfin concurred with that sentiment, saying, "It would be interesting playing a completely different person, [the same] person, but grown up differently in that Bizarro world. I think Jordan Elsass loved playing Jon-El." He added, "I know his favorite actor [was] Heath Ledger, [and Elsass] idolizes his performance in 'The Dark Knight.' [Elsass] getting to play a villain was something I really enjoyed seeing because he really enjoyed it."

Season 2 of "Superman & Lois" returns with new episodes on Tuesday, April 26, at 8:00 p.m. ET. New episodes are available on the CW website and app the following day.