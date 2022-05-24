Small Details You Missed In The Second Thor: Love And Thunder Trailer
It's been over a month since the first "Thor: Love and Thunder" teaser trailer dropped, and now the first official full-length trailer has arrived. MCU fans are being treated to a much lengthier glimpse at the Chris Hemsworth-led project, which premiered during Game 4 of the NBA's Eastern Conference Finals. As exciting as the matchup between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat was, the true treat of the evening was a deeper dive into the colorful world painted by Taika Waititi.
The official trailer for "Thor: Love and Thunder" has arrived a little over six weeks away from the July 8 premiere of the fourth solo movie featuring the God of Thunder — it is just what we need to tide us over. While the teaser released in April gives us a great look at Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Waititi), and even Mighty Thor (Natalie Portman), the second trailer debuts some new and exciting characters we've been keen to get a better look at. There are also new locations to explore, lots of quips to laugh at, and more hints about the bigger story still to come.
Let's break down the second "Thor: Love and Thunder" trailer and explore all the tiny details you might have missed.
Thor gets in shape
The last time moviegoers saw Thor was 2019's "Avengers: Endgame." He helped the Avengers restore half of all life in the universe and defeat Thanos (Josh Brolin) once and for all. However, in the years before the team's time-traveling plan comes together, the God of Thunder's inability to stop Thanos during the events of "Avengers: Infinity War" takes a toll on his mental health. As a result, he gains weight and remains indoors, away from the bustle of New Asgard, as much as possible. In "Thor: Love and Thunder," we'll see how the God of Thunder undergoes another physical transformation.
The first "Love and Thunder" trailer gave us a quick look at Thor's godly workout routine, specifically him whipping massive chains to work up a sweat. Fans see more of this training montage, which reveals another element of his exercise regimen: resistance training. As a member of the Guardians of the Galaxy, Thor has access to the Benatar for whatever he needs — and it looks like that need is pulling the hulking ship as it flies in the opposite direction. It's possible that he instructs his teammates to fly their ship away from him as he attempts to pull it back using a giant chain, and if that's true, we can't wait to see that conversation unfold. All the while, he dons an appropriately '80s-style sweatband set.
According to the "Love and Thunder" promotional materials released so far, which predominantly show off a more chiseled Thor, it stands to reason that his workout regimen won't take up much of the film's runtime. Still, it's a welcome inclusion.
Thor's battle armor is comics accurate
During the new "Thor: Love and Thunder" trailer, we see Thor decked out in a golden suit of armor with black kneepads, a blue overcoat, a red cape, and silver gauntlets. MCU fans definitely haven't seen Thor sports duds at this degree of both regal and colorful in previous movies, although it was teased when an image of Thor in his new costume was released in early May. While the costumes are new to MCU fans, comics readers were likely squealing in delight, as he appears to be wearing a very comics-accurate version of his Marvel Comics-universe battle armor.
As Nerdist points out, the first time Marvel fans see him wear the armor is in "Thor" Vol. 1, No. 378. The outfit was conceived by "Thor" comics writer Walt Simonson and artist Sal Buscema, and it was first unveiled in the 1987 issue. In the story, Thor designs the outfit himself because he suffers under a curse put on him by Hela, who has fated the immortal man to become very mortal, which makes his bones fragile as paper, liable to break at any blow and never heal again. Tony Stark forges a battle-toughened cast for Thor when he breaks his arm during a fight, and the God of Thunder subsequently creates a suit of materials that are impervious to harm so he can continue fighting evil under its effects. Thor continues to wear the armor on and off throughout his comics arc.
Thor's been counting the minutes since he last saw Jane
Although Thor has had plenty on his mind in the last few years in the MCU, his off-screen estrangement from former romantic partner Jane Foster has been a sore spot for him. In the latest trailer, Thor sheepishly recites the exact amount of time he has been separated from Jane ("Eight years, seven months, and six days") as they reconnect following her debut as Mighty Thor. And even though Thor tries to act as nonchalant as possible about being reunited with Jane, it's clear this twist of fate has him in his feelings.
Portman's last live-action appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe came in 2013's "Thor: The Dark World," although she was seen in "Avengers: Endgame" through the magic of reused "The Dark World" footage (via Entertainment Weekly). Of course, MCU fans have known Portman was set to return to the "Thor" series ever since San Diego Comic-Con 2019 (via Variety). The teaser trailer for "Thor: Love and Thunder" gives us our first look at the character's new costume, but this full-length trailer is our most complete look at Mighty Thor yet.
Although the former Avenger is shocked to see Jane appear in the midst of what appears to be an intense battle sequence, it's not as if Thor's former lover hasn't been on his mind. In fact, given the extreme precision of his response about the last time the two interacted, he appears more infatuated with Jane than ever before. In another scene, Thor congratulates Jane on her battle prowess as Mighty Thor, telling her. We then get an indication that Mighty Thor is doing her best to play it cool, remarking, "It's just my first bad guy." In response, Thor replies, "You never forget your first," without a single lick of irony.
Additionally, at the 1:44-second mark, two forearm-guard-clad warriors in capes appear to embrace pinky fingers. Although we can't be sure, something tells us that Thor and Mighty Thor could become an item once more.
Get an eyeful of Gorr the God Butcher
Something severely lacking from the first "Thor: Love and Thunder" trailer was the presence of a villain for our heroes to do battle against. Thankfully, the new trailer makes up for this discrepancy with a few glimpses at Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale). Of the few shots we get of him, he's shown wearing simple white robes, wielding a black sword that fans should immediately peg as a Necrosword, and occupying a spooky black-and-white locale that bears a striking resemblance to the terrifying Necroverse. Gorr reveals himself to be disconcertingly soft-spoken, methodical, and more than a little scary, just like his comic book counterpart.
Compared to the likes of Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Gorr hasn't spent long on the pages of Marvel Comics. Debuting in 2012's "Thor: God of Thunder" No. 2, he's depicted as a pious individual who retains his faith as crisis after crisis unfolds around him. Following the demise of his family, he begins to question the existence of the god he prays to, later happening upon two deities in battle. Enraged by their indifference to his suffering, he kills one using All-Black the Necrosword, beginning his universe-wide crusade to murder all remaining gods.
It's hard to tell how closely the "Love and Thunder" version of Gorr will follow the path of the source material, but one thing is abundantly clear from this trailer: he's no one to mess with.
A Valkyrie Steed has entered the chat
One shot from the new "Thor: Love and Thunder" trailer shows a winged horse descending from the sky in front of a brilliant orange sea of clouds. Since Tessa Thompson is set to feature prominently in the movie, reprising her role as Valkyrie following her introduction in "Thor: Ragnarok," it's quite possible this is the white-winged mare we've seen in previous MCU films. In one memorable "Ragnarok" flashback scene, Valkyrie rides a winged horse into battle against Hela (Cate Blanchett). These creatures trusted by the Valkyrie are known as Valkyrie Steeds, and all but one were wiped out during the doomed attack against Hela in Hel, as revealed in "Ragnarok."
Thompson's Valkyrie leads that attack, and after her fellow Valkyrie are wiped out by Hela, she flees to the planet Sakaar. However, during the final battle in "Avengers: Endgame," she emerges from a portal from New Asgard to the Avengers compound riding the last surviving Valkyrie Steed into battle against Thanos. It appears she's been taking good care of the animal because it soars majestically from the sky in the new "Thor: Love and Thunder" trailer.
Since Valkyrie is now the king of New Asgard, making her official title King Valkyrie (via ComicBook), it's only right that she has a stallion fit for royalty. The steed features prominently on the new poster for "Thor: Love and Thunder" as well (via Twitter), making it likely we'll see a lot of King Valkyrie's trusty ride when the movie arrives in July.
Mighty Thor uses Mjolnir in an intriguing location
At approximately the 1:47 mark of the "Thor: Love and Thunder" trailer, we see Mighty Thor, aka Jane Foster, holding Mjölnir high above her head. She summons lighting as she stands in a mysterious cave-like hall with large golden busts against the wall. Because this is the MCU, these aren't just some random schmoes put in the background for fun. While we don't know exactly where Jane is at this moment, we do know it's rather important because those statues resemble some of the biggest characters in all of Marvel Comics.
On the right side of the screen, we see the Living Tribunal in the front, on the right side of the screen. This multiverse guardian has been around since the beginning of time and boasts three heads: one uncovered, one partially covered in cloth, and one completely covered in cloth. The multiversal being can balance good and evil within it, serving as a guardian to keep cosmic balance. Behind the Living Tribunal on the right is The Watcher, who "What If...?" viewers should know well by now. While Watchers are a race of extraterrestrial beings, we can't be certain who this particular being is, but there's every chance it's Uatu (voiced by Jeffrey Wright) from the Disney+ animated series.
Over on the left, to the very front, we see Death in her skeletal form. It might appear to be Red Skull at first glance, but he is somewhat lacking when it comes to the powers of those within this great hall. Death is another cosmic entity that embodies decay and destruction according to 1990's "Thanos Quest, No. 1-2." Behind Death, there's a statue that is a little hard to decipher, but it looks like this could represent Eon, yet another cosmic entity that embodies time itself. In the very back of the right appears to be Infinity, who is, you guessed it, another cosmic entity. She represents the entirety of space and creation, but each universe has its own Infinity, and there is more than one.
Zeus, accidental creator of the Thor thirst trap, finally speaks
The newest "Thor: Love and Thunder" trailer certainly throws a lot of new scenes at Marvel fans, including the first look at the villain Gorr (Christian Bale). Truth be told, many viewers will probably be talking about one sequence in particular, and it has little to do with a Necrosword-wielding baddie pulled from comic book lore. Fans were finally treated to hearing Russell Crowe's MCU version of Zeus speak after he is briefly shown in the first teaser trailer, which would be a big moment in and of itself. But then the Greek god himself used his awesome divine powers to magically flick off Thor's (Chris Hemsworth) clothes. Yes, all of his clothes.
While the moment in question features a blurred look at Thor's backside, it by no means will stop fans from expressing their joy at such a sequence of events. Putting all that aside, though, it's encouraging that writer-director Taika Waititi is keeping the same brand of humor that he brought to "Thor: Ragnarok" for this film. Little moments like this go a long way to prove that, especially when contrasted with the more serious parts of the trailer involving Gorr and his mission to literally murder every single god in the universe. Plus, it gives fans more of a peek at how other deities will fit into the MCU. Well, at least until Gorr (presumably) gets his hands on them.