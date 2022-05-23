New Full-Length Trailer For Thor: Love And Thunder Is Even More Revealing

The first teaser unveiled in late April drove home the film's hard-rock attitude with a Guns N' Roses needle drop, a litany of grandiose comic book tableaus, and a heaping scoop of sweaty fan service. Even with all those visuals to chew on, however, the tease was objectively light on substantive plot reveals.

Its lack of specifics left fans wondering just how Waititi and co-writer Jennifer Kaytin Robinson would set about exploring Thor's proverbial rebirth from the ashes following the events of "Avengers: Endgame," as well as just how much of the comics' Jane Foster-centric "Mighty Thor" arc Natalie Portman would get to dig into. Most glaring, was the omission of highly anticipated villain Gorr the God Butcher, set to be portrayed by yesterday's Batman, Christian Bale.

Luckily, the official trailer cleared up a lot of those lingering questions. Not only do we get more than an eyeful of Bale's supremely menacing Gorr, but we also get a sneak peek of Thor and Jane's surprise reunion on the battlefield. New details about the plot are also teased. It looks like Jane's transformation into Mighty Thor is well-timed because Thor will need all the muscle he can get to help him defeat Gorr. Also joining Thor and Jane for this epic new adventure is Valkyrie — ahem — King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and Korg (Taika Waititi). With friends like these, there's no need to fear the God Butcher.

That's a big name attached to a villain with a lofty stated goal right in his name. Thankfully, we get to see him in action here — if only briefly. See the rest of Gorr's ambitious plan unfold when "Thor: Love and Thunder" hits theaters on July 8.