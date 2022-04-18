Small Details You Missed In The First Thor: Love And Thunder Trailer

The wait is over, wannabe Asgardians, because the first teaser trailer for "Thor: Love and Thunder" has arrived.

The drop came as a bit of a shock, especially as the premiere of "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" grows ever closer. Some suspected the first taste of "Love and Thunder" would come in the post-credits of "Doctor Strange 2," but luckily, we didn't have to wait those extra weeks.

The first tease of the fourth solo "Thor" flick was just that — running just one minute and 29 seconds. A full-length trailer is definitely on its way, but Marvel Studios gave us enough to satisfy our thirst for now. Naturally, the teaser is just what you'd expect from director Taika Waititi, who seems to have carried over many aspects introduced in "Thor: Ragnarok" — there's comedy, there's drama, there are cameos, and there's a jaw-dropping money shot we were all shocked to see.

Let's break down all the small details from the first "Thor: Love and Thunder" trailer and see what they mean for the bigger story.