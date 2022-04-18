The First Thor: Love And Thunder Trailer Is As Entrancing And Electric As Its Subtitle Suggests

Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is in full swing. With the breakout success of "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" — not to mention the popularity of original shows on Disney+ like "Loki" and "What If...?" — Marvel fans have plenty of fodder to satisfy their craving for comic book goodness. They'd better save some room, however, because there is still plenty more to come.

Director Taika Waititi made a huge impact in the MCU with his 2017 hit, "Thor: Ragnarok," thanks to his use of quirky improvisational humor and creative homages to classic Jack Kirby artwork from the original Marvel comics. It was a welcome return to form for the Norse God of Thunder after his second solo outing, "Thor: The Dark World," fell a little flat for many fans and critics.

Considering his success, Waititi's return as director and co-writer for "Thor: Love and Thunder" was a no-brainer for Disney and Marvel Studios. Now, finally, the official trailer for the fourth installment of the "Thor" sub-franchise has arrived, and it is everything that fans could ever hope for.