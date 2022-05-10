Thor: Love And Thunder's Valkyrie Will Have To Face Her Most Frustrating Foe Yet

For many people, Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie character was one of the most entertaining things about 2017's "Thor: Ragnarok." As a result, it's only fitting that the "Creed" and "Westworld" star is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Taika Waititi's upcoming sequel, "Thor: Love and Thunder," which — according to Waititi — has Valkyrie's most frustrating foe to date.

"It's sort of like a midlife crisis film, really," Waititi explained in an extensive new interview with Entertainment Weekly. "Ragnarok felt a bit like a party," said the Oscar-winning director. "It was quite festive. This one is still fun, and it's got moments of being over the top, but thematically, it's about something a bit deeper than the last film."

According to Waititi, "Thor: Love and Thunder" is ultimately a movie about self-acceptance and finding one's place and purpose in the universe. This applies to Thor and the God of Thunder's supporting cast, including Thompson's Valkyrie, who is now dealing with her biggest challenge yet.