Thor: Love And Thunder Fans Have A Lot To Say About Thor And Jane's New Costumes

An exclusive image released to Empire of Thor and Foster together has split fans online fairly well — with some enthusiastic about both looks, others unsure, and others preferring one over the other. When it comes to criticism, much of the naysaying is about the original Thor's new bright and colorful costume. "What the hell is going on with Thor's costume, he looks like an action figure," Twitter user @SVAROG_Draws commented, later mentioning Foster looks far better. Some praised both costumes, though user @Richard95403704 suggests Thor looked better with his short hair in "Thor: Ragnarok" and "Avengers: Endgame." Others simply praised Waititi's bright and colorful style applied to both.

Foster's costume has earned more praise than Thor's based on the photo, which may be fitting since this is the first we've seen of her decked out like this. "Those costumes are amazing! Especially Jane's Thor outfit! I want to cosplay it ... very bad!" @WeirdNekoGirl12 tweeted.

One interesting detail that fans such as @TheBounceMan have commented upon are the cracks running across Mjolnir, which was destroyed by Hela (Cate Blanchett) in "Thor: Ragnarok." That makes the hammer another inticing trailer cameo, along with Foster, plus the always reliably Guardians of the Galaxy, led by Star Lord (Chris Hemsworth). It's also worth noting that even if Thor's costume is currently getting criticism, it wasn't that long ago that fans were worried about the direction and look of "Thor: Ragnarok," only for Waititi to come smashing out the gates with the fan favorite Thor movie thus far — and the director seems just as invested in messing with formula this time around.

And in that regard, Waititi's quotes in the aforementioned Empire article, regarding Mighty Thor, are perhaps even more interesting than the costume reveals.