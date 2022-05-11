Becki Newton Talks The Lincoln Lawyer, Playing Strong Women, And Her Favorite Former Co-Star - Exclusive Interview

Your character Lorna is the ex-wife of the title character, Mickey Haller, and she still works with him, but she seems comfortable with that. How did you understand her?

I had previously done a show called "Divorce" in New York where I started to explore the complexities of marriages once they've ended, how those relationships progress. So, for me, it wasn't an absurd thought that Lorna and Mickey were married and now they're not, but they still work together and this idea that the love is still there, even though they're not married. She still wants him to win and to do well, even though their marriage didn't necessarily work out. It was a really cool, modern take on a different path a relationship can [go], even if the marriage part didn't work out.

We don't really learn a lot about the backstory of Lorna and Mickey's relationship, why they got married, why they got divorced. Did you have any more information than what the show covered?

Not necessarily, which I actually love. I love when I can fill in the blanks with my own conclusions. That is something to be explored later if the show were to continue — why did they get together, and why did they break up? I think there's obviously a lot of affection between them and a lot of respect. And Mickey has also had a lot of struggles in his life over the past couple years. So I'm sure it's many, many factors. But I did really appreciate that underneath all of it, there is a real support there for each other. I know Lorna wants Mickey to do well and Mickey wants Lorna to succeed as well. They're very supportive of each other.

When you were doing your character development, did you write any backstory yourself?

I always do. I talked with [creator and showrunner] Ted [Humphrey] quite a bit, and we had some really great discussions. And he told me right in the beginning about some of Lorna's history, particularly in the context of law school, and her desire to become a lawyer one day, and some of the struggles she faced leading up to where we are in the show. I really appreciated that because I was able to fold a lot of that in right from the beginning.