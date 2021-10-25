David E. Kelley Series The Missing Scores Straight To Series Order From Peacock

Legendary television writer and producer David E. Kelley has been handed the reins to a new show on Peacock, which is based on the Israeli crime novel "The Missing File" by Dror A Mishani. Kelley will be at the helm for eight episodes, with each being an hour long, Variety reports.

Even if you don't know who Kelley is, there's a strong chance you've at least watched or heard of his programs. The award-winning TV mogul has amassed a Mount Everest-sized list of television credits, including "Doogie Howser, M.D.," "L.A. Law," "Chicago Hope," "The Practice," "Ally McBeal," "Boston Public," "Boston Legal," "Big Little Lies," "Big Sky," and "Nine Perfect Strangers." Kelley has also worked in cinema, including writing and producing jobs on the hockey movie "Mystery, Alaska" and the 1999 horror film "Lake Placid."

Peacock ultimately gave Kelley a straight-to-series order for the new show, titled "The Missing," and pegged Keshet Studios and Universal to produce, according to Variety. NBCUniversal Television and Streaming offered up a statement on Monday, October 25, explaining what the premise will be and their hopes for Kelley's involvement.