Adrien Brody Details What Went Into Playing Lakers Coaching Legend Pat Riley In Winning Time - Exclusive

"Winning Time" is unique in its casting in that three pivotal actors in the series have a coincidental connection to their real-life counterparts. Quincy Isaiah, like Magic Johnson, hails from Michigan, while Michael Chiklis, who plays the Boston Celtics' iconic coach-turned-general manager Red Auerbach, was also born in the Boston area. And Adrien Brody, whose acting pedigree includes a Best Actor Oscar for 2002's "The Pianist," shares a common bond with Riley. Not only are both are from New York, they each had similar upbringings.

"I'm sure coming from the same state helps [in playing him]. Actually, Riley was born in Rome, New York, which is very close to a place that I lived for many years. I know the city well, and I'm from Queens," Brody told Looper in an exclusive interview. "We both come from pretty humble beginnings, and I identify a lot with him and what he strives for."

Brody, of course, dove into a variety of resources to inform his portrayal of Riley — including works by the man himself — which personally upped the stakes in effectively playing the coaching great.

"I'm very impressed by him, and I feel a sense of responsibility in that, in trying to capture the essence of the man that I'm trying to represent, not to do an impression of a man [for whom] there's wonderful resources at our disposal, including great books by Pat himself that are helpful," Brody said, while holding up a copy of Riley's best-selling book, "The Winner Within" during the interview. "We have the writing that is based on Jeff's book, which also was well researched at the time and has a point of view. Also, we have the time period itself, which is almost a character in this story that is very much representative of what, universally, all these characters are going through."

"Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty" is on HBO and HBO Max, with a new episode dropping each Sunday through May 8.