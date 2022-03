Jason Segel, DeVaughn Nixon And Tracy Letts Detail Their Roles In Winning Time - Exclusive Interview

DeVaughn, out of the entire cast, I think nobody knows the story of their character and the story of the Lakers better than you because you play your father. How emotional was that for you to be cast as your father in "Winning Time"?

DeVaughn Nixon: It was emotional for me for two reasons. One, because HBO [is] behind it. They produce some of the best television shows in the world, in my opinion. To be a part of that family, ... I'm going to tear up now ... it truly hit me hard ... First of all, since [the book it was based on] was called "Showtime," and I actually thought I was on Showtime. I was like, "'Showtime' on Showtime. That makes sense." Then my manager was like, "It's on HBO, stupid!" [Laughs] I was like, "Oh, okay." It took a moment, and yeah, I thank God, thank all the obstacles that I had to face to get to this point ... It really sunk in during the Super Bowl. When I saw [the spot for the series], I was like, "I know how much those ads are."

My [agent] texted me like, "You're on the Super Bowl commercial! Your show's on a commercial!" That was when I was like, "Whoa, okay." It definitely hit home. And then second, playing my dad, man, is a dream come true. It is cool. There's no other person I would rather play. I think I'm the only one that can really do him justice aside from my brother [because] me and my brother look alike. He's a little more fair-skinned than me, though, and me and my dad pretty much look like twins. If you put pictures of us side to side, and you put me in my wig and my dad in his wig, we look pretty much identical. It's a dream, man, it's a dream come true. Truly.