Jason Segel, DeVaughn Nixon And Tracy Letts Detail Their Roles In Winning Time - Exclusive Interview

Jason and DeVaughn, you must feel the same way. It makes the project that much more important and that much more exciting to become a part of.

Nixon: Yeah, man. When I first read the pilot, I was like, "Wow." I was like, "This is an incredible story." I love how they showed my dad and he was a cool character. Making me step into those shoes, I felt cool. The way they told his story, how he was a beast on the court and he was the best dressed — "Savoir Faire" is what they called him — all of these elements, they added to when I got mentally prepared to play my dad, because there was some preparation, you know what I mean? [I prepared] physically, and trying to find out how to follow the writing as well as trying to have the mannerisms and keep my dad true to himself.

That was probably the hardest part for me. The way the story was told and when I read all of the scripts — because we had them before we started filming — when I read all of them, I was like, "Whoa." It comes to a great conclusion, the character arcs of each of our characters, all interesting stories to follow. There's so many people that people didn't know about, and there's so much story to cover and they did it so efficiently. Everybody gets to shine. The ensemble here is extraordinary, especially the actors playing the characters, and it was truly an incredible long journey; a very long journey because the show was supposed to come out in 2020. We shot the pilot in 2019.

[The] wait of finally everything being here and finally us being able to present it to the world, yeah, it's truly incredible. Even if you're not a sports player, there are characters that people are going to connect to whether it be Westhead ... who comes on and falls into a position that he now has to ... it challenges him mentally, him being the head coach; and then McKinney, who was respected and sought out, who is responsible for the Lakers style of play. He changed the game, in a way. With all of these characters, I feel like somebody is going to connect to [someone in the series, because it's] a great and well-rounded show. We have a really well-rounded cast and like I said, it's truly a blessing to be a part of [it]. It was fun to film.

"Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty" debuts Sunday, March 6 on HBO and HBO Max, with new a new episode premiering every Sunday through May 8.



This interview was edited for length and clarity.