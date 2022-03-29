Jada Pinkett Smith Speaks Out After Oscars Slap

Will Smith's confrontation with Chris Rock at the 94th annual Academy Awards has already risen to the level of infamy and dominated discussion in the public sphere. The incident, in which the "King Richard" star slapped the comedian across the face for making a "G.I. Jane" joke referencing his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's hair loss, was an unprecedented act of violence in Oscars history. After returning to his seat, Smith repeatedly cursed at Rock, who quipped, "This is the greatest night in the history of television." Mere minutes later, Smith won his first Academy Award for Best Actor and delivered a six-minute acceptance speech through tears to a reportedly tense crowd in the Dolby Theater. His remarks did not include an apology to Rock.

Although Rock reportedly declined to press charges against Smith, the events of Sunday evening prompted a statement immediately after the ceremony's conclusion from the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences condemning violence "of any form" as the internet exploded with rage toward both Smith and Rock. On Monday, the Academy announced that it was opening an official review of Smith's behavior, a process which may have severe and far-reaching consequences for the actor, including the potential of revoking his Academy membership or even banning him from future events, though Academy Governor of the Actors branch Whoopi Goldberg made clear they did not intend to strip him of his Best Actor award. Later that day, Smith issued a public apology to Rock, The Academy, and other Oscars attendees, though Pinkett Smith was notably silent.

On Tuesday, however, Jada Pinkett Smith finally spoke out in the form of an enigmatic post on social media.