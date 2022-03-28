Celebs React To Will Smith's Oscars Attack On Chris Rock

The Oscars, aka the biggest night in Hollywood, has come and gone, and something tells us this year's award show will go down in history. Funny ladies Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, and Wanda Sykes were tapped to host, which resulted in a fierce roast session from Schumer and a bit of an awkward joke from Hall. The show also saw several history-making moments, such as Ariana DeBose as the first openly queer Afro-Latina to win an Oscar, plus Troy Kotsur as the first deaf male actor to be nominated for and to win an Oscar. But sadly, those moments are sure to be overshadowed by Will Smith publicly attacking Chris Rock during the show.

While Rock was presenting the award for Best Documentary Feature, he made a jab at Jada Pinkett Smith, comparing her to "G.I. Jane" because of her shaved head. Rock's remark immediately earned him an eye roll from Pinkett Smith, but Smith took it a step further when he got up, walked over to Rock, and smacked him in the face. Rock tried to play everything off, making plenty of people wonder if the whole thing was a bit. But it soon became all too real upon Will Smith returning to his seat, where he screamed: "Keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth!"

The whole fiasco had just about everyone's jaw dropped for the rest of the awards show. Many celebs who weren't in attendance even took to Twitter to react.