Alec Baldwin Speaks Out On The Rust Lawsuits

Actor Alec Baldwin, the man who was holding the weapon that resulted in the October 2021 death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, is speaking out on the tragedy once more.

In addressing an audience at the Boulder International Film Festival on Saturday, Baldwin referenced the "anguish," "suffering," and "horrible feelings" he says people are still collectively dealing with in the aftermath of the incident. The actor made pointed references to people he says "are not as interested in finding out what really happened" and insisted "there are two victims and nobody else is a victim" (via The Hollywood Reporter). He also spoke in general terms about some of the lawsuits that have been filed since the tragedy occurred.

"What you have is a certain group of litigants on whatever side, who their attitude is, well, the people who likely seem negligent have enough money. And the people who have money are not negligent, but we're not gonna let that stop us from doing what we need to do in terms of litigation," Baldwin added (via The Hollywood Reporter). "Why sue people if you're not going to get money? That's what you're doing."