Will Smith Issues Apology To Chris Rock Over Oscars Incident

Even before this apology, Chris Rock stated that he does not intend to press charges against Will Smith, though that doesn't mean the latter is out of the woods just yet. As the Academy continues to deliberate over how to appropriately punish Smith for his outburst, debate rages in the court of public opinion too. Much like virtually every other element of this situation, the social media world is deeply divided when it comes to Smith's Instagram apology.

To some, Will Smith's apology shows that the ordeal is effectively over, and the world should treat it as such. "Respect for Smith for his apology, and respect to Rock for not pursuing charges. Let's move on," wrote @ChairmanMaouth on Twitter. Meanwhile, @LeakeMaggie believes that Rock should also come forward with an apology of his own given the nature of his joke, commenting, "Has Chris apologized to Jada for his continued attacks? There is more than one form of violence." @AntonioTmade adds, "I still say Will standing up for his wife was commendable and I understand it."

While many wore their support for Smith on their sleeves, others online weren't too keen on his apology for more reasons than one. @gr8whitecanada said, "This would feel more genuine if he left the show right after it happened and then released this statement," noting Smith's decision to accept the Oscar and attend an afterparty sours his latest statement to some extent. "'Inexcusable' is right. Sorry Will, no longer a fan," tweeted @CynicRay, and @doc4zz referred to Smith's statement as "a bit too late" — echoing the sentiment of many that he should've apologized to Rock on the night.

Will Smith coming forward to speak out to Chris Rock directly is a step in the right direction, but the move appears to have done little to put out the media wildfire. Time will tell how this all resolves itself and where the online discourse surrounding it will go from here.