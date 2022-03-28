How The Academy Is Dealing With Will Smith's Actions At The Oscars

As the Academy works to determine the best course of action, the social media world has lit up with thoughts on both the given statement and what the next steps should be.

On one side, some believe that Will Smith should not only be held accountable for his actions, but he should face strong punishment as well. "He should lost the Oscar. Nothing justify violence," wrote Twitter user @dinizccarla, and @ChristianGauci believes that "The most public stance that they can take is to ban him from next year's Oscars. No exceptions." @loeysgalaxy614 agreed, stating, "don't take his oscar but a public reprimand and revoke of membership so there's permanent loss of privileges."

On the other hand, more than a few people have taken the time to vocally side with Smith as the Academy continues to assess the situation. @Ebizzill didn't hide their support in a tweet that read, "y'all leave this man alone, he was defending his wife." @NorthEastOracle agreed in a post of their own, adding, "Nobody was there for a roast. He shouldn't have gone after Jada." Raising a similar point, @JoTink78 posted, "Smith was wrong to hit him, but he was also wrong to say what he did. It wasn't funny at all," putting some of the blame at Chris Rock's feet.

Regardless of where you may stand on it, the Will Smith-Chris Rock ordeal has become nothing if not messy. All we can do is wait and see how the Academy chooses to follow up in the wake of this polarizing incident.