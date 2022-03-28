Will Smith's Oscars Acceptance Speech Isn't Winning Anyone Over After Scary Attack

The 94th Academy Awards gave the audience many memorable moments. With wins for Ariana DeBose, Troy Kotsur, and Jane Campion, the Awards had moments that will go down in the Academy's history. Despite these inspiring victories, Will Smith's aggressive confrontation with comedian Chris Rock will go down as the most memorable moment of this year's ceremony.

While well-rehearsed jokes, often at the expense of attendees, have long been a part of the Oscars ceremony, Rock's G.I. Jane joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, did not sit well with the "King Richard" star. Enraged by Rock's joke, Smith approached Rock on the stage and appeared to hit him (via Deadline). The incident shocked the audience and also drove several actors to later speak to Smith.

Then things got really juicy. Minutes after the confrontation, Smith — pegged as the frontrunner in the Best Actor category — actually won his first Oscar for his role as the father of Venus and Serena Williams, Richard Williams. Smith did not sidestep his violent behavior earlier when he was standing in front of the podium.

The rambling and tearful speech that ensued isn't exactly winning him any fans — at least not on Twitter.