The Real Reason For Will Smith's Oscars Outburst
In the history of the Academy Awards, there have been memorable moments. However, at the 2022 Oscars, one moment was so shocking to attendees and viewers at home that will likely not only be considered memorable but also shocking and unforgettable.
After Sunday evening's ceremony had passed the halfway point, comedian Chris Rock took to the stage to present the award for best documentary. As the stand-up comic made what he believed were jokes about some of the celebs in the audience, he turned his attention to Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, both of whom were seated up front near the stage. After Rock made a joke about Pinkett Smith's shaved head, Smith took to the stage and appeared to hit Rock in the face before taking his seat and yelling at the presenter, "Keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth" (via Twitter).
In an instant, the entire Oscars award show was derailed in the baffling and shocking turn of events. Viewers immediately reacted on Twitter, appearing to neither condone Smith's actions nor deem Rock's joke acceptable. Very soon after the incident, Smith was awarded best actor for his titular role in "King Richard." The actor took the stage, clearly emotional by the events of what just happened. Though he apologized, it is possible there was a deeper reason for Smith so publicly and suddenly defending his wife on live television.
Smith publicly defended his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith
If one thing is clear from Sunday night's show, it is that Will Smith was defending his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. At the time of reporting, neither Smith nor Pinkett Smith have issued an official statement about what occurred at the 2022 Oscars, nor have any specific reasons outside of Smith allegedly reacting poorly to Chris Rock's joke about Pinkett Smith's hair been made known to the public.
Shortly after it was confirmed by Variety executive editor Ramin Setoodeh on Twitter that Smith hitting Rock and yelling at him was very real and very unplanned, tweets rolled in reminding viewers that Pinkett Smith has alopecia, a diagnosis she first went public with on her Facebook Live show "Red Table Talk" in 2018 (via People). At the time, she shared, "I was in the shower one day and had just handfuls of hair in my hands, and I was just like, 'Oh my God, am I going bald?' It was one of those times in my life where I was literally shaking in fear. That's why I cut my hair, and why I continue to cut it." In December 2021, the "Matrix Resurrections" actor opened up about her hair loss on Instagram, telling her followers, "Y'all know I've been struggling with alopecia and just all of a sudden one day, look at this line right here."
Knowing that Pinkett Smith is living with an autoimmune disease makes it slightly more understandable why Smith did not take kindly to Rock pointing out her hair loss in such a public way. Smith's actions, which were then followed by his acceptance speech which appeared to contain an apology for his behavior and some vague reasons as to why he did what he did (via YouTube), certainly took the Academy Awards to a strange place and will not be forgotten for a long while.