The Real Reason For Will Smith's Oscars Outburst

In the history of the Academy Awards, there have been memorable moments. However, at the 2022 Oscars, one moment was so shocking to attendees and viewers at home that will likely not only be considered memorable but also shocking and unforgettable.

After Sunday evening's ceremony had passed the halfway point, comedian Chris Rock took to the stage to present the award for best documentary. As the stand-up comic made what he believed were jokes about some of the celebs in the audience, he turned his attention to Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, both of whom were seated up front near the stage. After Rock made a joke about Pinkett Smith's shaved head, Smith took to the stage and appeared to hit Rock in the face before taking his seat and yelling at the presenter, "Keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth" (via Twitter).

In an instant, the entire Oscars award show was derailed in the baffling and shocking turn of events. Viewers immediately reacted on Twitter, appearing to neither condone Smith's actions nor deem Rock's joke acceptable. Very soon after the incident, Smith was awarded best actor for his titular role in "King Richard." The actor took the stage, clearly emotional by the events of what just happened. Though he apologized, it is possible there was a deeper reason for Smith so publicly and suddenly defending his wife on live television.