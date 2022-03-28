Could Will Smith Lose His Oscar Over Chris Rock Slap?

The 94th Academy Awards won't be remembered as the year "CODA" won Best Picture, or the year Denis Villeneuve's "Dune" won a show-high 6 awards. Already, the entire ceremony has been overshadowed by Will Smith's response to a Chris Rock joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair loss when the comedian took the stage to present the award for Best Documentary Feature. While Smith appeared to initially laugh at Rock's joke — a throwaway quip comparing Pinkett Smith's short hairstyle to Demi Moore's character in the 1997 film "G.I. Jane" — the night's eventual Best Actor winner then stood up, approached Rock on stage, and slapped him in the face. That's right: This year's Oscar's — among a few other things — included an actual assault.

"Will Smith just slapped the s*** out of me," Rock said as Smith returned to his seat, prompting the actor to yell at Rock twice to "keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth."

The U.S. broadcast was briefly muted as a bewildered Dolby Theatre audience realized they weren't watching some bizarre awards show sketch; Smith did, in fact, genuinely slap Rock, who proceeded to plead his case that "it was a G.I. Jane joke" before attempting a transition back to handing out the Best Documentary Feature award, which went to Amir "?uestlove" Thompson for "Summer of Soul."

The unprecedented altercation loomed large over the rest of the ceremony as Smith took the stage a second time later that night to accept the award for Best Actor. In his surreal, tear-filled speech, Smith compared his actions to those of Richard Williams, the character he portrays in the film for which he won — prompting questions about whether he should even be allowed to keep the award in light of his violent behavior.