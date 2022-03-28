Did Will Smith Actually Punch Chris Rock At The Oscars?

The 94th Academy Awards was been a series of highs and lows. Over the course of Sunday, March 27, audiences watched as Ariana DeBose made history as the first queer woman of color to win an Oscar for best supporting actress for her performance as Anita in "West Side Story." Eight-time nominee Kenneth Branagh finally snagged a statue for best original screenplay for "Belfast," and Troy Kotsur became the first deaf man to nab an Oscar, winning best supporting actor for "Coda."

It was also a night of awkward and shocking lows. Co-hosts Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, and Regina Hall made history as the first female trio to host the event. Unfortunately, their comedic bits have been uneven and, in some cases, even offensive. Still, overall, it's been a night of celebration despite getting off to a controversial start.

However, things took a surreal turn when Chris Rock came on to present the award for best documentary feature toward the end of the ceremony. The stand-up comedian made a few jokes, including one at the expense of Will Smith's wife, actress Jada Pinkett Smith. "Jada, I love ya. 'G.I. Jane 2,' can't wait to see it," Rock said, referring to Pinkett Smith's shaved head and the Demi Moore film "G.I. Jane," in the same breath (via Deadline). Smith initially appeared amused, but seconds later, he walked up on stage and appeared to hit Rock, leaving Oscars attendees and viewers at home unsure if this moment was staged or not.