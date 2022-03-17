Hadley Robinson Discusses The Complicated Role Of Jeanie Buss In Winning Time - Exclusive

Without question, one of the most interesting aspects of the new series "Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty" is that it's not all about what transpires on the court with the "Showtime Lakers" in 1980s, but the pivotal roles some behind-the-scenes personnel played in helping the team get there. Among those key players is Jeanie Buss (Hadley Robinson), the daughter of new Lakers owner Dr. Jerry Buss (John C. Reilly). Together with LA Forum general manager Claire Rothman (Gaby Hoffmann), Jerry and Jeanie Buss aimed to turn the Lakers' sparsely-attended home games into a showbiz venture in a creative effort to get fans in the stands.

New on HBO and HBO Max, "Winning Time" chronicles several different stories about the legendary sports franchise, starting with Jerry Buss' first big move to select Earvin "Magic" Johnson (Quincy Isaiah) as the No. 1 overall pick in the 1979 NBA draft. Bringing the NCAA superstar aboard didn't ensure the team instant success. The beginning of Buss' ownership was tumultuous, starting with the departure of former Lakers all-star-turned-head-coach Jerry West (Jason Clarke), a tragedy involving West's replacement, Jack McKinney (Tracy Letts), and the sudden ascension of McKinney's assistant, Paul Westhead (Jason Segel) to the top position.

However, getting the team ready for the 1980 season was only one part of the equation. Jeanie Buss, who was about 18 years old when her father bought the team, joined the organization but wasn't taken seriously until Rothman — who at first spurns her young assistant's ideas to bolster attendance at the Forum — suddenly realizes Buss has huge potential. As such, Buss' suggestion of using the Forum during the Lakers' away games as a concert venue garners attention; plus the enterprising assistant discovers a then-unknown choreographer named Paula Abdul (Carina Conti), who helps transform the team's cheerleading group into the Laker Girls dancing squad.