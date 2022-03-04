Winning Time's Michael Chiklis On Playing Red Auerbach And His Fantastic Four Lakers Encounter - Exclusive Interview

After amassing nearly 70 screen credits in his 30-plus years in film and television, Emmy-winning "The Shield" star Michael Chiklis is finally getting to honor his home state of Massachusetts with a portrayal of one of the state's biggest legends.

That giant is none other than Arnold "Red" Auerbach, the iconic head coach of the Boston Celtics who brought greatness to the city with nine NBA championships as the head coach of the team in the late 1950s and most of the 1960s. Auerbach also earned several more league championships as the general manager of the Celtics in the 1970s and 1980s — the latter the time period of the new series "Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty."

Debuting Sunday, March 6, on HBO Max, "Winning Time" chronicles the dominance of the Los Angeles Lakers franchise in the 1980s after the team was purchased by Dr. Jerry Buss (John C. Reilly). A freewheeling investor who infused some showbiz pizazz into the team's home games to get people into the seats at the LA Forum, Buss made Earvin "Magic" Johnson (Quincy Isaiah) the first overall pick of the NBA draft in 1979 to compliment Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Solomon Hughes).

"Winning Time" also examines the tumultuous coaching shuffle after Johnson was drafted, which began with the resignation of Lakers player-turned-head coach Jerry West (Jason Clarke), and the short-lived runs of head coaches Jack McKinney (Tracy Letts) and Paul Westhead (Jason Segal), the latter of which would go on to be replaced by Pat Riley (Adrien Brody). Auerbach is the Celtics GM when he's introduced in the series, as he begins to build a new team dynasty by drafting Johnson's rival, Larry Bird (Sean Patrick Small). In an exclusive interview with Looper, Chiklis reveals what went into his cigar-chomping turn as Auerbach, who begins the series by messing with the mind of rookie owner Buss.