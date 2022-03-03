Gaby Hoffmann And Tamera Tomakili Reveal The Importance Of Roles In Winning Time - Exclusive Interview

Tamera, a lot of people know of the Cookie Johnson after Magic's HIV diagnosis, but people really don't know the Cookie Kelly before that. They don't know much about Cookie's relationship with Magic before he makes his transition to the NBA, and how she's really set in her ways. For lack of better words, she's a "tough Cookie," right? She's not afraid of calling Magic an A-hole, which I think is terrific. I'm glad that we're getting to know her throughout this series.

Tomakili: That's one of the things that I really wanted to explore. We know her as shy, "I let my husband do his thing and I have my own little thing," but we don't see her really get a voice. We don't see where her roots are from. [We] know that her family is from the South and migrated to Detroit, being part of a family or raised in a single mother household with another sibling, and that her mom couldn't afford college. We see someone who is a little bit of a tough cookie, still soft in the way that she loves and cares and devotes her time, and is loyal, but still someone who is like, "If I don't stand my ground, if I don't stake in myself, I'm not going to make it in this world."

I understand that, especially with the scene in the phone call with her and Magic, you really got to think about the reality. Everybody else outside, it doesn't matter what they think — you have to hold true to who you are. Cookie is that, and being able to show that right away, and have her walk and live and breathe in that, and knowing, "I need to look out for me in this." Either, "You're going to be a part of it or you're not" is what I wanted to bring forth.