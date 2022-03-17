Winning Time's Magic Johnson Actor Quincy Isaiah Reveals His NBA Fandom - Exclusive

The season is underway for "Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty," a sprawling chronicle of how the Los Angeles NBA franchise flourished under the new ownership of Dr. Jerry Buss (John C. Reilly) after he purchased the team from Jack Kent Cooke (Michael O'Keefe) in 1979. Looking for an innovative way of bolstering the team's dwindling attendance numbers, Buss, his daughter, Jeanie (Hadley Robinson), and LA Forum general manager Claire Rothman (Gaby Hoffmann) turned the Forum into an entertainment destination with a showbiz atmosphere, featuring the club that would come to be known as the "Showtime Lakers" in the 1980s.

A large part of "Winning Time" centers around Buss' first big move, the selection of Earvin "Magic" Johnson (Quincy Isaiah) as the No. 1 overall pick in the 1979 NBA draft. As a point guard phenom out of Michigan State University, Johnson naturally drew lots of attention upon his arrival in Los Angeles, and in the series, his longtime girlfriend and future wife, Cookie Kelly (Tamera Tomakili) does her best to keep him grounded because she opted to stay at home in Michigan.

Ironically, Isaiah is also from Michigan, which begs the question of who his favorite NBA team is. After all, it presents an interesting challenge to any young, impressionable sports fan when a hometown hero like Johnson makes such an invaluable impact with a local college, only to move across the country when he turns professional.