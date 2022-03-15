Ian Bohen Reunites With Tyler Hoechlin On Superman & Lois And Reminisces About Teen Wolf - Exclusive Interview

You worked with Tyler Hoechlin on "Teen Wolf" in a similarly antagonistic role. How do you think that experience prepared you for this one and what have been some of your favorite moments or scenes working with him so far?

When we knew I was going to do this job and we started looking at the dynamic of it — and keep in mind in the beginning, we didn't know where it was going to play out or how. We just had the dialogue, and the way [Superman and Anderson] spoke to each other. We had to really extract from that what is going on with them, but we did know that it was a very similar power struggle between Derek and Peter Hale. When we got stuck, we would always go back to, "Let's not overthink it — this is just Derek and Peter." They're both powerful in different ways. They're both trying to do what they think is the right thing to do, and the other person's fighting them. That was our hook, and then our own work about what we were after individually would flavor it, and it seems to be, it's on parallel with that.

It made it — I don't want to say easier. We certainly didn't want to do that relationship again, but we had a broad map of how to do it. On this, we have some ... lengthy beats, whereas in "Teen Wolf," they might have been a couple of "Pop!" "Pops!" here and there [in dialogue], but we have scenes where we don't have fighting or wolves or weirdness. We talk and play chess mentally. That's one of the things I like doing, and I like to talk about — is mental chess. Since we're not going to fight, even though we want to, we have to outmaneuver one another. All of this stuff leading up to [Episode 7] ... we have to exhaust all diplomacy before things start to get weird. It got weird in [Episode 6], and it's going to get weirder in [Episode 7], and it's going to get even weirder as we go forward.

