Elizabeth Henstridge, Kunal Nayyar, Tom Rhys Harries Talk Suspicion, Star Wars, And Dune - Exclusive Interview

Let's start with you, Tom. You've had the benefit of playing in the crime thriller space before. I'm wondering what you think separates "Suspicion" from other projects in the genre.

Tom Rhys Harries: Social media's a big part of "Suspicion." The events that happen throughout this eight-episode series, it [happens] over the course of the week, so it all moves [quickly]. Then, you have the interesting aspect of the UK and America and how different authorities deal with things differently and a culture clash going on there.

Elizabeth Henstridge: We get to see London and New York — they're such huge characters in the show. For us, we were really there filming. It wasn't a cheat for London or New York, so that's really fun. It's a great, fast-paced thriller. There's a reason that people love them because they're so fun to watch. It deals with a lot of big issues, but it's also edge-of-your-seat watching.

Tom has done his share of thrillers before, but I'm wondering for you, Kunal and Elizabeth, was it a conscious decision to go with this genre because you spent many a year in the comedy genre and you spent many a year in the fantasy, sci-fi genre? Was it a conscious decision or was it just all happenstance?

Kunal Nayyar: Speaking for myself, it was a combination of factors. One of them, yes, was to do something in a different genre not only to diversify my portfolio, but also to challenge myself to see if I can live in this world as well as a different character because I've been known for one thing for so long. That, coupled with getting an opportunity to work with ["The Americans" director] Chris Long, getting an opportunity to work with Apple TV+, it was really a combination of factors — and of course then, finally getting to meet an incredible cast. It was a combination of factors for me.

What about you Elizabeth? Did you want to just try to, again, just get away from what you did previously and try something different?

Henstridge: I think it's always lovely to challenge yourself in new ways. I loved "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." and I love the world of sci-fi and superheroes. Honestly, as an actor, the job wasn't that much different. I love being involved in action scenes and seeing how all that shot. In some ways, to me, it felt similar in terms of what my job was and what that entailed, but yeah, as soon as I read the script, I was in.