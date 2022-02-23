Shelley Hennig Teases Possible Details About The Teen Wolf Movie - Exclusive

Now that Shelley Hennig is officially tied to the "Teen Wolf" movie revival on Paramount+, fans and even Hennig herself can't wait to see what's in store for her character, Malia Tate. Hennig even has a few ideas on where we might find Malia in the movie. As she told Looper, "I look forward to seeing where the hell Malia has been, and I pitched an idea. It was pretty hilarious to me and on point." Though she didn't divulge too much, hopefully we'll get to see Hennig's idea play out onscreen — but either way, it'll be fun to see how far Malia has come since her time at Beacon Hills.

Henning added, "I'm looking forward to potentially diving back into Malia. I've been meeting a lot of people who name their kids Malia, so no pressure there, but yeah, she's such a fun character, and we'll see where she's been. I can't wait." Naming a child after a character is just about the highest honor an actor can receive — and with a new movie in the works, there might be a new pack of werecoyotes running around after it drops.

